43-year-prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife and daughter

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dae’kwon Simmons, 19, of Augusta, was sentenced Tuesday to 43 years in prison for gunning down an Aiken man in 2019.

In August 2019, Simmons was charged in the murder of 42-year-old Larry Swearingen.

A jury in April found Simmons guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, Swearingen’s family members described him as a family man, a corporal in the 101st Airborne.

Simmons will get credit for the 700 days he has already served.

The prosecution was asking for more than the minimum sentencing on account that Simmons will still be relatively young when he gets out.

The defense asked for any mercy in the sentencing, citing Simmons’ age, 17, at the time of the crime and lack of education.

“I have prayed for this young man. I do not hate him. I hate what he’s done. On the day they met, both of their lives ended.” Swearingen’s father said at Tuesday’s hearing.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope’s decision was met with an emotional outburst by Simmons’ family who were seated in the audience.

“I’m sorry. That morning, my intention wasn’t to hurt anyone,” Simmons said at the sentencing. “I’m just sorry.”

How the crime happened

On Aug. 6, 2019, Swearingen was reportedly walking on the sidewalk along Laurens Street in Aiken with his wife and daughter, prosecutors said at Simmons’ trial.

The family crossed paths with Simmons, who was walking the opposite direction with three other people.

When the two groups passed each other, an argument between Swearingen and Simmons transpired.

As the two parted ways, Simmons reportedly shot Swearingen from behind, Hall said. The entire incident was captured on the security camera footage of a nearby business.

Simmons was arrested six days later on Aug. 12, 2019, and has been held in the Aiken County detention center since.

