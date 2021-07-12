Advertisement

Trial to begin for suspended Georgia insurance commissioner

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud, along with embezzlement.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner is set to stand trial on federal charges related to an alleged embezzlement scheme.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Jim Beck, which is expected to last about two weeks.

Beck was indicted in May 2019. Prosecutors said he defrauded his former employer of more than $2 million.

The charges stem from his time as general manager of the Georgia Underwriting Association before he was elected insurance commissioner.

Beck has maintained his innocence. His lawyers have said he disputes that he intended to defraud GUA or cause it any harm.

