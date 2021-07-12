Advertisement

Tearful reunion: Deputy returns dog to family two months after it went missing

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they...
Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Max made it back to his family for a tearful reunion after being lost for nearly two months.

A deputy with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call last week for a dog found wandering around the neighborhood, according to a Facebook post.

The dog looked like one he remembered seeing on a missing pet flyer posted at the sheriff’s office substation.

‼️Tear jerker alert!‼️ Last week Deputy Perez received a call for a dog that was found wandering in the neighborhood....

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 12, 2021

The poster described Max as a friendly, mixed dog that is calm and sweet. He was last seen by the neighborhood pool on May 18, 2021.

The deputy called the number on the sign and confirmed the dog he found was the family’s missing pet.

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Rangina Barechzai
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia tax revenues are making a huge year-over-year rebound
Peach Jam
$6.7M impact expected from visitors drawn to Augusta-area events in July
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leaving state to stop GOP voting bill
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run