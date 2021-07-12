Advertisement

Saluda Co. man faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne(Source: The Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A Saluda County man faces sexual exploitation of a minor charge, officials say.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Wayne Townsend was arrested for criminal charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say that after executing a search warrant at Townsends home in Saluda County, it was found that Townsend had been searching and downloading unlawful images and videos of children engaged in sexual activity.

Investigators have charged Townsend with four separate counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

