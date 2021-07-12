Roadway roundup: New traffic light turned on at W. Martintown off I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The traffic light on West Martintown Road off Interstate 20 east is being turned on in Aiken County.

It will be in flashing mode starting today. Flash mode means drivers stop coming off I-20 when they get to the light, while those on West Martintown Road keep moving cautiously under the flashing yellow.

On Wednesday night, crews will install the sensor.

They’ll be inspecting the equipment Thursday to get the green light for full stop-and-go operation.

This is part of the ongoing I-20 bridge replacement and widening work from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center.

Also as part of the project, nighttime lane closures have resumed on westbound Interstate 20 from the West Martintown Road exit to the Savannah River.

Crews will conduct paving in the median from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., requiring an inside lane closure for equipment to access the work area. Weather permitting, contractors will work the same 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. schedule after tonight.

Drivers can expect impacts these days into the following mornings:

Monday, July 12

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14

Speed limits are reduced in the work zone, and drivers should remain alert to changing conditions.

Work continues on slab replacement from McDuffie County to Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. - On Monday night, Briggs Brothers Enterprises continues eastbound progress on a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy I-20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County. Crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (next morning) in the project area the following dates, weather permitting. All work is eastbound currently.

Monday, July 12

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14

Monday, July 19

Tuesday, July 20

There are 41 locations marked for new material eastbound and westbound from mile post 172 in Thomson to mile 192 past the Grovetown exit. In terms of the slab replacement, large sections up to 12 inches thick will be sawed, pulled and poured back. Work schedules are dependent on concrete availability and other factors.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road in coming days. The lane closure will be to dig up the existing pipe from I-20 to Sugarcreek Drive. The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12-23.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through July 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

