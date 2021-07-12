Overturned fuel tanker closes Aiken County road

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County crash with reported injuries caused a fuel truck to flip over on its side.

Details are limited but Aiken County dispatch reported at 2:34 p.m. the accident occurred near the intersection of Festival Trail Road and Rainbow Drive.

The crash reportedly involved a fully loaded fully truck that flipped on its side. It’s unclear if the truck is leaking at this time.

Festival Trail Road has been closed in the area as crews work the scene. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

