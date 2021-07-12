Advertisement

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

Barkevious Mingo (Source: DraftBrowns.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday. Mingo signed in March with the Atlanta Falcons, who terminated his contract Saturday night. He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

