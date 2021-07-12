New details in Barnwell missing man investigation, 3 charged with murder

BARNWELL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New developments in the case of a missing man from Richmond County. Just in the last few hours, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office charged three suspects with his murder.

At Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office officials say the case of Alfonzo Green is still open and ongoing, but here’s what we know so far.

The weekend Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Aubura Dunbar, 24-year-old Hezzy Croney, and 17-year-old D’Angelo Moffite. Today they were charged with the premeditated murder of Alfonso Green.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office found a car in Allendale County with human remains inside. They haven’t released any more details about it or if it’s related to Green’s case. But, Alfonso Green lived in Richmond County. He had been missing since June 27 and was last seen on Ballpark Road. According to the warrant, that’s where he was killed.

A day after Alfonzo’s disappearance his son turned himself in on murder charges connected to the death of Eddie Mathis, also killed on Ballpark Road.

The sheriff’s office called in helicopters, DNR dogs, and deputies to search for Green. The family even put up a $10,000 reward. But now that reward will go unclaimed, as family and friends prepare for a funeral instead. Not the ending they hoped for.

We will make sure to update you on the latest as more information develops.

48-year-old Alfonso Green from Barnwell County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.