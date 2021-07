AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old.

Tramiya Alciya Marie Moss had last been seen at 12:50 p.m., July 6 in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

However, the agency reported Tuesday that she had been located and is fine.

