Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the...
Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the first baseball game in a double header Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López has set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start the game against the Atlanta Braves.

López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also each swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.

López broke the record of eight shared by Jacob deGrom, German Marquez and Jim Deshaies.

