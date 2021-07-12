Man slams truck into Ga. bar, fires gun after being kicked out, police say

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Police said several people were injured Saturday night after a driver ran his truck into a Georgia restaurant while firing a gun.

The Hiram Police Department said 34-year-old Eduardo Morales was arrested after a group of restaurant patrons detained him while he was trying to reload the gun.

Hiram police said Morales had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the night because he was intoxicated.

He left the restaurant but returned in his black Dodge Ram 2500 and fired a gun into the restaurant before driving his truck into the building.

