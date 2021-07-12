Advertisement

Man charged with setting Evans home on fire

John Dickerson
John Dickerson(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been charged with setting an Evans home on fire last week following an argument with his wife.

On the night of July 6, deputies responded to a home on Sullivan Hartfield Road for a welfare check, according to an incident report by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

There, they met John Dickerson who stated he did not call the police and that he did not need the fire department, despite heavy amounts smoke emerging from the residence.

Once the fire department was called to the scene, Dickerson reportedly fled in a tan Chevy pickup truck with no license plate.

Authorities later spoke with Dickerson’s wife who reportedly owns the home. She told deputies she was worried he would burn down the home following an argument the two had that day.

“We’ll see if you have a house to come back to after today,” Dickerson reportedly told his wife during the argument.

Responders were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Dickerson was charged with first degree arson, according to arrest records.

