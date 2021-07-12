Man charged in slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect identified in the killing of an inmate at the Augusta State Medical Prison earlier this month has been charged with murder.

Demarvin Bennett, 26, was officially charged last Thursday in the death of Ali Tanner, according to arrest records.

Tanner was killed July 2 at the prison, according to Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath. He was serving a life sentence without parole for murder out of Bibb County, according to Heath.

From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett (WRDW)

According to department records, Bennett in prison for several offenses, including murder, for which he’s serving a life sentence out of Hall County.

Details about the incident are still limited but an investigation into the death is being conducted by the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards as standard procedure.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

