Judge rules in favor of Augusta judicial split

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision is down on Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit. A superior court judge just deciding this afternoon the split is constitutional and can move forward.

The split can move forward starting July 15, but lawyers say even though court is wrapped up for the day, things for them are far from over. It all came down to whether the judicial split is unconstitutional and whether black votes were ignored. A decision long awaited.

“It needs to be done,” said Judge Grubbs.

The plaintiffs argued the split is not fair to Columbia County voters since Governor Kemp chose their district attorney instead of District Attorney Jared Williams who won the election.

“The fact that I can go through all of the requirements to be a voter, to do everything that was required to cast that vote. And then at the end, not have that vote county, is tantamount to being 3/5ths of a person,” said Willie Saunders, plaintiff.

The plaintiff’s later brought in what they called a “Bombshell.” They presented a text message from Representative Barry Fleming allegedly bringing up the topic of a split just a day after Jared Williams won.

Though representatives for the state of Georgia argued, Augusta commissioners signed off on the split and the commission is majority black. They also said Jared Williams will still take office and nothing in the bill prevents people from voting.

And with final arguments Judge Grubbs says SB9 is constitutional.

The lawyer representing one of the plaintiff’s says this isn’t over. They plan to appeal and from there it will go to the Georgia Supreme Court.

