Advertisement

Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout

Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)(Paul Ellis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on.

And it just had to be via a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties. The match finished 1-1 after extra time. Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; Arrests made in disappearance of Hephzibah man
Barechzai, Rangina
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews working multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Whited, Dustin Ray
Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for wanted man

Latest News

Lucas Glover hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf...
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he poses for photographers after he...
20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal
Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the...
Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game
Barkevious Mingo (Source: DraftBrowns.com)
NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas