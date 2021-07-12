3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people arrested over the weekend are accused in the Barnwell County murder of a missing Richmond County man, according to arrest warrants.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office announced over the weekend that Aubra “AJ” Dunbar Jr., 28, Hezekiah Croney, 24, and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite, 17, had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Alfonso Green.

The arrest warrants obtained Monday by News 12 confirm that the arrests are in connection with Green’s death.

The warrants allege that the three “did commit the crime of murder, with malice and aforethought,” killing Green at 561 Ballpark Road in Barnwell County on or about June 27.

Alfonso Green (WRDW)

In the same Facebook post where the sheriff’s agency announced the arrests of the three, it said human remains had been found in a vehicle in Allendale County. The agency said the remains hadn’t yet been identified but referred to Barnwell County Coroner Denise Cato in references to the autopsy.

Green, 48, was last seen June 27.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Walton Way just after 1 p.m. June 28 after Green’s girlfriend reported him missing.

She said that on June 26 around 4 p.m., Green asked her to take his nephew to Waynesboro.

Green said that while she was gone, he was going to town in Augusta, according to a report from deputies. Despite saying that, he apparently traveled to Barnwell County, because that’s where his car was seen.

She stated that when he left, he didn’t seem depressed.

Unclear is whether there’s any connection to that fact that Green’s son turned himself in as a murder suspect in Barnwell County just a day after Green went missing. The son, Shondell Green, 18, is accused of killing Eddie Mathis on Ballpark Road.

The connection between the two deaths isn’t clear, but both took place around the same date on Ballpark Road.

