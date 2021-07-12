Advertisement

Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week

Augusta Black Restaurant Week
Augusta Black Restaurant Week(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The inaugural Augusta Black Restaurant Week will celebrate and support African American-owned restaurants and eateries and the role they play in socioeconomic progress.

All Greater Augusta restaurants were severely impacted by COVID-19, but many Black-owned businesses were overlooked in relief funding initiatives, said organizers of the special observation scheduled for July 20-25.

MORE | Georgia tax revenues are making a huge year-over-year rebound

Participating restaurants will craft their offers separately, whether a menu item, or a discount, or an unexpected selfie photobomb.

Guests who tag selfies with #augustarestaurantweek are eligible to win an exclusive package from host partners Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture, & Agency; Urban Pro Weekly; and Pop-Up Augusta!

Guests are encouraged to experience these businesses well beyond this special promotion. Restaurant owners wishing to participate should visit http://augustarestaurantweek.com or email urbanproweekly@gmail.com. All restaurants are in Augusta-Richmond County unless otherwise indicated.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Alexander’s Great BBQ
  • The Brunch House of Augusta
  • Big Mama’s Soul Food
  • Broad Street Bullies
  • The Buttercup Bake Shop (Columbia County)
  • Café 209
  • Chef Redd BBQ
  • Deshawn’s Seafood (Aiken)
  • HolyShakes
  • Humanitree House
  • Jackie M’s and Son
  • Jamaica Hut
  • Maryland Fried Chicken
  • Sweet Savour Desserts

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Rangina Barechzai
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

North Carolina teen after getting COVID
North Carolina teen dies weeks after getting COVID
farm program faces financial challenge
South Carolina farm program faces financial challenge
Snakes
Augusta woman shocked to find 17 snakes in her house
GBI autopsy confirms triple homicide in Bulloch Co.