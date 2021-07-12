Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The inaugural Augusta Black Restaurant Week will celebrate and support African American-owned restaurants and eateries and the role they play in socioeconomic progress.
All Greater Augusta restaurants were severely impacted by COVID-19, but many Black-owned businesses were overlooked in relief funding initiatives, said organizers of the special observation scheduled for July 20-25.
Participating restaurants will craft their offers separately, whether a menu item, or a discount, or an unexpected selfie photobomb.
Guests who tag selfies with #augustarestaurantweek are eligible to win an exclusive package from host partners Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture, & Agency; Urban Pro Weekly; and Pop-Up Augusta!
Guests are encouraged to experience these businesses well beyond this special promotion. Restaurant owners wishing to participate should visit http://augustarestaurantweek.com or email urbanproweekly@gmail.com. All restaurants are in Augusta-Richmond County unless otherwise indicated.
Participating restaurants include:
- Alexander’s Great BBQ
- The Brunch House of Augusta
- Big Mama’s Soul Food
- Broad Street Bullies
- The Buttercup Bake Shop (Columbia County)
- Café 209
- Chef Redd BBQ
- Deshawn’s Seafood (Aiken)
- HolyShakes
- Humanitree House
- Jackie M’s and Son
- Jamaica Hut
- Maryland Fried Chicken
- Sweet Savour Desserts
