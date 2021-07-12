Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The inaugural Augusta Black Restaurant Week will celebrate and support African American-owned restaurants and eateries and the role they play in socioeconomic progress.

All Greater Augusta restaurants were severely impacted by COVID-19, but many Black-owned businesses were overlooked in relief funding initiatives, said organizers of the special observation scheduled for July 20-25.

Participating restaurants will craft their offers separately, whether a menu item, or a discount, or an unexpected selfie photobomb.

Guests who tag selfies with #augustarestaurantweek are eligible to win an exclusive package from host partners Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture, & Agency; Urban Pro Weekly; and Pop-Up Augusta!

Guests are encouraged to experience these businesses well beyond this special promotion. Restaurant owners wishing to participate should visit http://augustarestaurantweek.com or email urbanproweekly@gmail.com. All restaurants are in Augusta-Richmond County unless otherwise indicated.

Participating restaurants include:

Alexander’s Great BBQ

The Brunch House of Augusta

Big Mama’s Soul Food

Broad Street Bullies

The Buttercup Bake Shop (Columbia County)

Café 209

Chef Redd BBQ

Deshawn’s Seafood (Aiken)

HolyShakes

Humanitree House

Jackie M’s and Son

Jamaica Hut

Maryland Fried Chicken

Sweet Savour Desserts

