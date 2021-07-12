Hearing set today in lawsuit fighting Columbia County judicial split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hearing is set today on a lawsuit against the move to give Columbia County its own court system.

The county has been part of the Augusta Circuit along with Richmond and Burke counties.

The lawsuit claims the split violates several parts of Georgia’s Constitution.

The hearing has been set for a few weeks, but the Georgia Supreme Court stepped in last week and said there should be no delays .

The lawsuit has left the split in limbo; the judicial split was supposed to take place July 1, but a judge issued a 30-day temporary delay . Since then, a new judge has been put in charge of the lawsuit die to a conflict of interest for the previous judge. Local judges had recused themselves from hearing the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court says three issues have to be discussed at today’s hearing.

Do the people bringing the lawsuit have the standing to bring it, either directly or by association?

Did they sue the right plaintiffs?

Does sovereign immunity apply to some of the claims? Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine that gives the government immunity from certain types of lawsuits.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Courtroom 2E, Richmond County Superior Court, with Senior Judge Adele Grubbs presiding.

