Georgia tax revenues are making a huge year-over-year rebound

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s June net tax collections totaled $2.5 billion for an increase of $563.1 million, or 29.1 percent, compared to June 2020, when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2020.

For the year that ended June 30, net tax collections totaled almost $26.90 billion for an increase approaching $3.2 billion, or 13.5 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2020, when the final net tax revenues totaled $23.7 billion.

“Thanks to our work alongside the General Assembly to budget conservatively and protect both lives and livelihoods throughout a global pandemic, Georgia remains on solid financial footing,” said Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Here’s a breakdown of tax categories:

Net individual income tax collections for June totaled roughly $1.30 billion, for an increase of $256.8 million, or 24.7 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2020.

Gross sales and use tax collections increased by roughly $248.9 million, or 23.9 percent, to a total of almost $1.29 billion in Fiscal Year 2021.

Net corporate income tax collections for the month totaled $325.8 million, which was an increase of $227.5 million, or 231.6 percent, over last year.

Motor fuel tax collections were down $82.8 million, or 59.2 percent, compared to last year when motor fuel tax collections totaled nearly $140 million. The reduction was the result of a supply crunch caused by the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by $1.4 million, or 4.6 percent, in June, while title ad valorem tax collections increased by roughly $24.6 million, or 56.3 percent, over Fiscal Year 2020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.