FOLLOW-UP: More details released in Washington County fires blamed on 11-year-old

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old who’s accused of setting fires three at two homes in Washington County is a resident of each, authorities said Monday in releasing more information about the fires.

The office of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the 11-year-old boy is in custody after being suspected of committing three acts of arson.

The first fire occurred on July 1 at about 2:16 p.m. on Park Avenue in Sandersville.

Autoplay Caption

The second and third fires occurred subsequently on July 4 at 10 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. at a residence off Highway 242 in Bartow.

“The suspect in question is a resident at both dwellings,” said King said in a statement. “While it is unfortunate to take into custody such a young man, I hope that, through the legal process, he will get the help he needs to become a productive member of society in the future.”

King’s investigations unit assisted the Sandersville fire and police departments, the Washington County Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

Sheriff Joel Cochran said earlier that the juvenile had been detained in a state juvenile facility awaiting a hearing in Washington County juvenile court.

He said he appreciated the cooperation between agencies to bring the matter to “a resolution in a timely manner.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.