Final farewells to be said today for slain Georgia golf pro

KENNESAW, Ga. - Family and friends will hold a funeral today for golf pro Gene Siller, who was shot dead July 3 at a Kennesaw country club along with two other men.

Siller is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police believe Siller was killed because he witnessed a crime.

Bryan Rhoden faces three counts of murder for those killings.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club.

Authorities say Rhoden had driven the truck onto the course, and he left the truck on the course with the two other bodies in the bed.

Both had been fatally shot. They were identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

