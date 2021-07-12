Advertisement

Final farewells to be said today for slain Georgia golf pro

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - Family and friends will hold a funeral today for golf pro Gene Siller, who was shot dead July 3 at a Kennesaw country club along with two other men.

Siller is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police believe Siller was killed because he witnessed a crime.

Bryan Rhoden faces three counts of murder for those killings.

MORE | Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club.

Authorities say Rhoden had driven the truck onto the course, and he left the truck on the course with the two other bodies in the bed.

Both had been fatally shot. They were identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Whited, Dustin Ray
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Barechzai, Rangina
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 12
Scales of justice
Hearing set today in lawsuit fighting Columbia County judicial split
Water fountain
Georgia schools invited to apply for tests of lead in water
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man slams truck into Ga. bar, fires gun after being kicked out, police say