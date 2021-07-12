Advertisement

Fares are returning this week on Augusta Transit buses

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As reported earlier, the free ride is coming to an end on Augusta Transit buses.

Although services have been free for some time, fare collection will resume Thursday on all Augusta Transit and Richmond County Transit and paratransit services.

Riders who held a weekly or monthly pass for rides in February or March 2020 are able to have a new pass reinstated upon producing that previous pass. Riders must take their expired pass to the Broad Street Transfer Center for pass credit. Weekly or monthly pass credit will not be permitted without producing the expired pass dated February or March 2020.

Capacity control on all Augusta Transit and Richmond County Transit buses will be removed on Thursday July 15, 2021. All buses will operate at full capacity. Additionally, riders must enter through the front door only. Rear door entry will be prohibited.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination, download Augusta Transit’s “MyAT Augusta” app or call 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Fares

  • Adult regular fare: $1.25
  • Adult transfer: 50 cents
  • Discount fare: 60 cents
  • Discount transfer: 25 cents
  • Adult weekly regular pass: $15
  • Discount weekly pass: $7.50
  • Adult monthly pass: $50
  • Discount monthly pass: $25

Discount fares are available for seniors, students/children, disabled or Medicaid riders (ID must be shown).

Riders need to have the fare amount when boarding a bus because no change will be given.

