Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run

BOWMAN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver was arrested Monday after a hit-and-run crash left a passenger dead between Bowman and Orangeburg.

The crash happened on Big Buck Boulevard near Bethel Forest Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,

The crash happened as a 2014 Honda Accord carrying a driver and two passengers was traveling west on Big Buck Boulevard and a 2021 GMC U-Haul van carrying only a driver was traveling east in the westbound lane, according to the patrol.

The two vehicles collided head-on, according to the patrol.

One passenger in the Accord was killed and the other was transported to a hospital, according to the patrol.

The driver of the van, identified as Lee Grant Moody, 42, of Eutawville, fled the scene on foot and was captured several hours later, according to the patrol.

He was booked into Orangeburg County jail on suspicion of hit-and-run with death and hit-and-run with great bodily injury, according to the patrol.

His bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

