Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. Temps. will be warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. The first half of today looks to be dry with the chance for some storms in the afternoon. Coverage doesn’t look to be as widespread. The greatest chance for showers looks to be around 4 or 5 PM and lasting through Sunset. With the rain chances being less, highs will be hot in the low 90s in Augusta. Feels like temps in the upper 90s to near 100°, especially fore those locations that stay dry all day. With heat index values being high make sure you stay hydrated if you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

More persistent summer weather expected this week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Overnight lows will remain in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.