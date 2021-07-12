Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit and miss showers and storms are moving south to north this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will go down after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will stay muggy tonight in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Generally dry with muggy conditions early Tuesday. Highs will be getting back to the low 90s Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and last through around sunset. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

The Bermuda High will continue to keep the heat and humidity around through the rest of the work week. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the low 70s. Wednesday highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

More persistent summer weather expected this week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Overnight lows will remain in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

