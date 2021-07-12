Advertisement

Braves’ Acuña out for season after tearing ACL vs Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a lead-off...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair a completely torn ACL in his right knee after he was injured during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta announced Acuña’s prognosis hours after the game ended, confirming the franchise will be without its three-time All-Star until at least next season. Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; Arrests made in disappearance of Hephzibah man
Barechzai, Rangina
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews working multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Whited, Dustin Ray
Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for wanted man

Latest News

Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout
Lucas Glover hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf...
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he poses for photographers after he...
20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal
Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the...
Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game
Barkevious Mingo (Source: DraftBrowns.com)
NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas