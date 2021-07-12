Blood centers still in desperate need, here is how you can help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center continues to experience a critical shortage of blood products.

Blood donated at the center goes directly to patients in our local hospitals. The center says every blood donation can save up to three local lives.

Here’s where you can donate through July 20:

July 13

- Barnwell Christian School – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Blackville, South Carolina

July 14

- Fulghum Industries, Inc - 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Wadley, Georgia

- Wrens Baptist Church - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 15

- True North Church Community – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in North Augusta

July 16

- Culver’s Grovetown – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 17

- Papa John’s North Augusta – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at C Edgefield Road

- Two Dudes and a Kayak boat rentals – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 18

- Stevens Creek Church – 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Martinez

- Stevens Creek Church (South Campus) - 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Augusta

July 19

- Mennonite Community – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Waynesboro

July 20

- Sardis Police Department - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Harlem Community – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at North Louisville Street in Harlem

- Thomson-McDuffie Government Complex – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Millken-Thomson – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Washington Road

You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent, to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

