Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Rangina Barechzai
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Today the fate of Commissioner Sammie Sias still lies in the hands of Georgia Governor Brian...
Local IT expert talks evidence recovery in Commissioner Sias’ case
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become professional bodybuilders
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug