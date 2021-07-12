Advertisement

Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Imagine finding 17 baby snakes and the momma snake in your house.

Well, one woman in Augusta found all of those snakes in her house on Marks Church Road.

She believes they came in from a hole from plumbing work.

She thinks they originally came from some land under development right next door to her house.

Thankfully, she got some reinforcement and all of the snakes are now out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment
Rangina Barechzai
Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

Three charged in missing Barnwell man
New details in Barnwell missing man investigation, 3 charged with murder
A decision is down on Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit. A superior...
Judge rules in favor of Augusta judicial split
Today the fate of Commissioner Sammie Sias still lies in the hands of Georgia Governor Brian...
Local IT expert talks evidence recovery in Commissioner Sias’ case
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become professional bodybuilders