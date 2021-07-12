Augusta sees a 6.7-cent spike in gas prices over a week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - At an average of $2.90 a gallon, gas prices in Augusta have risen 6.7 cents in the past week — a far greater increase than the 1.5-cent increase statewide.

The good news is that gas was cheap in Augusta before the increase, so the cost here now only matches the statewide average.

The statewide average of $2.90 is 3.2 cents higher than a month ago and 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Georgia is $2.63 a gallon today, while the most expensive is $3.39, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon.

Elsewhere in Georgia:

In Macon, gas today is $2.88, up 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81.

In Atlanta, the average gas price is $2.91, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90.

Across the river in South Carolina

South Carolina gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in South Carolina is $2.60 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $3.45 per gallon.

The national picture

GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen half a cent per gallon in the past week to $3.13 per gallon. That’s up 5 cents from a month ago and 93.7 cents from a year ago.

The national average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month, and AAA doesn’t expect the spike to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

The Energy Information Administration says gas demand jumped from 9.17 million barrels a day to 10.04 million barrels a day last week. That’s the highest since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.

There may be light at the end of the tunnel:

“We’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

From reports by WALB, WCSC and CNN