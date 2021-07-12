Advertisement

Augusta ready to swear in its newly hired fire chief

Antonio Burden
Antonio Burden(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta will formally swear in new Fire Chief Antonio Burden during a ceremony set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Commission Chambers of the Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Burden will become the 18th full-time fire chief in the department’s 135-year history.

He comes to Augusta from the DeKalb County Fire Department, where he was deputy chief of professional services and community risk reduction. The city said he has 30 years of professional firefighting experience that stems from his time in the Marine Corps and DeKalb County.

MORE | Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. called it a “momentous occasion” to welcome the new chief.

It comes after city commissioners voted 6-3 to offer Burden the position in May.

The search for the city’s new fire chief was met with extreme public scrutiny and controversy, as News 12 found Burden was not among the list of most qualified candidates compiled by consultants.

News 12 teamed up with several other local media outlets to file a lawsuit against the city after they refused to turn over information about the final fire chief candidates. A judge eventually ruled in favor of the media.

Burden’s salary can range from $111,000 to $166,000 a year.

