$6.7M impact expected from visitors drawn to local events in July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitors attending meetings, reunions, events and sporting events in Augusta’s River Region will have at least a $6.76 million economic impact in July, local experts predict.

The estimates on economic impact come from Destination Augusta and the Augusta Sports Council.

They’re based on research commissioned by both Explore Georgia and Destinations International in conjunction with globally recognized research vendors, the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

Here’s a look at some of the planned events and their expected impact:

Nike Peach Jam (Elite Youth Basketball), July 13-25, with an estimated attendance of 2,100 and an expected economic impact of nearly $4.5 million.

Nike Peach Jam (Girls Elite Youth Basketball Nationals), July 21-25, with an estimated attendance of 1,800 and an expected economic impact of more than $1.6 million.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers bowling tournament, July 15-18, with an attendance of 150 and an expected economic impact of more than $91,500.

Augusta Worship Center - Church of the Living God International youth and young adult meeting, July 23-25, with an estimated attendance of 125 and an expected economic impact of more than $57,000.

