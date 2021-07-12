Advertisement

$6.7M impact expected from visitors drawn to local events in July

Peach Jam
Peach Jam(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitors attending meetings, reunions, events and sporting events in Augusta’s River Region will have at least a $6.76 million economic impact in July, local experts predict.

The estimates on economic impact come from Destination Augusta and the Augusta Sports Council.

MORE | Georgia tax revenues are making a huge year-over-year rebound

They’re based on research commissioned by both Explore Georgia and Destinations International in conjunction with globally recognized research vendors, the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

Here’s a look at some of the planned events and their expected impact:

  • Nike Peach Jam (Elite Youth Basketball), July 13-25, with an estimated attendance of 2,100 and an expected economic impact of nearly $4.5 million.
  • Nike Peach Jam (Girls Elite Youth Basketball Nationals), July 21-25, with an estimated attendance of 1,800 and an expected economic impact of more than $1.6 million.
  • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers bowling tournament, July 15-18, with an attendance of 150 and an expected economic impact of more than $91,500.
  • Augusta Worship Center - Church of the Living God International youth and young adult meeting, July 23-25, with an estimated attendance of 125 and an expected economic impact of more than $57,000.

