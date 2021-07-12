Advertisement

20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he poses for photographers after he...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he poses for photographers after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

The top-ranked Djokovic won his third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history. Djokovic becomes the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season.

He will aim for a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

