‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias hosting his monthly community breakfast at the Jamestown Community Center this morning after his federal indictment.

Commissioner Sias is charged with destroying records in a federal investigation, and lying to federal investigators.

Before getting into information on recent commission votes and goals, he addressed the elephant in the room saying he’s ready to fight. Commissioner Sias went on to say he has arranged for the meetings to go on if he can’t keep hosting them.

As for the meeting, Commissioner Sias began with a slide that said “failure is not an option”. He talked about plans for new sidewalks on Tobacco Road as well as a new street light fee hid committee is studying.

The proposed fees would be $100 yearly for residential properties and $150 for commercial properties to help the city get out of the current deficit they’re in paying for the street lights. He also discussed redistricting, blight issues, and the appointment of the new fire chief, saying “It’s time for a clean start”.

Prominent figures like Commissioner Ben Hasan, former Commissioner Bill Fennoy, Senator Harold Jones, and Judge Kellie McIntyre were all in attendance.

The room had very few open seats left, though some attendees tell us prior meetings were usually standing room only. In his final notes, Commissioner Sias talked about his time in the Army and how he learned he had to risk it all to get stuff done. After, he finished with “One of these days I’ll tell you the whole story...”.

Commissioner Sias declined a one-on-one interview, though a defense attorney told News 12 earlier this week that the rules for this federal district do not allow those accused to make public comments on an FBI investigation.

