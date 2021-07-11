Advertisement

Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for wanted man

Whited, Dustin Ray
Whited, Dustin Ray(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

Dustin Whited is wanted for a home invasion and aggravated assault incident that occurred on the 2900 Block of Clanton Road. There are active warrants on file for his arrest.

Whited is 28-years-old, 6′06″, and 245 pounds with brown hair. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Please contact Investigator Terry Bale or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1454 or (706) 821-1080.

