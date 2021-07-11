Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Temperatures staying near average with a chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw mild and muggy conditions once again this morning with temperatures in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s by lunchtime with most of the CSRA staying dry. There will be the chance for an isolated pop-up shower heading into midday.

Our storm chances will increase later in the afternoon/evening with partly sunny skies after lunchtime and highs back in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph. Heat index values will be back in the upper 90 so make sure you stay hydrated if you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Heat Indices will be very close to 100° this afternoon so be sure to limit your time outdoors...
Heat Indices will be very close to 100° this afternoon so be sure to limit your time outdoors if possible.(WRDW)

More persistent summer weather expected this upcoming week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be possible over the next five days.
Afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be possible over the next five days.(WRDW)

