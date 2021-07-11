Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw mild and muggy conditions once again this morning with temperatures in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. This morning was also dry but more storms worked into the region by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered storms will linger through dinner time and not long after sunset before drying up.

We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies later tonight which means you’ll have a good chance at seeing Mars and Venus before they set at 10:20 pm. You can also see Jupiter and Saturn at 10:30pm as they rise into the night sky. Temps by morning will fall to the lower 70s across much of the region, if you’re inside Bobby Jones you’ll likely stay a little warmer.

The first half of your Monday looks to be dry with the chance for some storms in the afternoon. Coverage doesn’t look to be as widespread as today, the greatest chance for showers looks to be around 4 or 5 PM and lasting through Sunset. With the rain chances being less temps will be a little warming around 93° in a Augusta with feels like temps in the upper 90s to near 100°, especially fore those locations that stay dry all day. With heat index values being high make sure you stay hydrated if you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

More persistent summer weather expected this week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

