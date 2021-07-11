Aiken lawmakers meet with the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken lawmakers spent close to three hours speaking at a community forum at the The Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center on Saturday.

The event was an opportunity for people in the community to talk about things they’re concerned about with the people who represent them.

“It’s a good thing that the lawmakers came out... and give us information in how they can work with the communities to make things happen,” said Aiken resident Raymond Wright, who attended the event.

They talked about many issues, including voting, affordable housing, jobs and the minimum wage.

“I think it’s time for us to stop and think about people making minimum wage,” said Wright.

He’s not the only one thinking about minimum wage. Grovetown’s mayor is trying to increase it to $15 an hour for city employees. In Aiken, this issue had people talking.

“$7.25 in my opinion, is not a livable wage,” said Aiken City Councilwoman, District 2, Lessie Price. “A family of four would have a difficult time trying to survive.”

Price says Aiken city workers make about $11 an hour on average, and while the budget is already set for this year, she’d like to see the minimum wage go up in the future.

“I will tell you that I will address that within the next six months in terms of wages for our employees,” Price said.

Lawmakers and the community, addressing the issues.

“We can continue to come together and get things done, as we see fit,” Wright said.

The event’s organizer believes regularly having roundtables like this can have a big impact on the community. She’d like to hold more of them, possibly on a monthly basis.

