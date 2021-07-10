Wolff among 3 more players to withdraw from British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Matthew Wolff is among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s.

The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff. The No. 35 player in the world, Wolff took 10 weeks off to clear his head before tying for 15th in the U.S. Open. Danny Lee withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child. They were replaced in the field by Andy Sullivan of England, Antoine Rozner of France and Troy Merritt of the U.S. Merritt lost in a playoff last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.