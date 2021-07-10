Advertisement

Wolff among 3 more players to withdraw from British Open

Matthew Wolff holds the trophy after winning the 3M Open golf tournament Sunday, July 7, 2019,...
Matthew Wolff holds the trophy after winning the 3M Open golf tournament Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)(Andy Clayton- King (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANDWICH, England (AP) — Matthew Wolff is among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s.

The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff.  The No. 35 player in the world, Wolff took 10 weeks off to clear his head before tying for 15th in the U.S. Open. Danny Lee withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child. They were replaced in the field by Andy Sullivan of England, Antoine Rozner of France and Troy Merritt of the U.S. Merritt lost in a playoff last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

