Water quality alerts in effect this weekend after Tropical Storm Elsa

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tropical Storm Elsa is well out of the river region but some of its impacts are still sticking around. The Savannah Riverkeeper says it’s now finding high levels of a harmful bacteria in the waters of three popular kayaking spots.

The riverkeeper has issued a water quality alert here at the Augusta Canal just below the headgates. And also at Betty’s Branch boat ramp. What they found is too much E. Coli in the water.

“The gloves are not to protect me, they’re to protect the sample,” said Truck Carlson.

Truck Carlson samples our water for Savannah Riverkeeper, a non-profit organization that checks water quality all over the area.

“That was a good pull,” he said.

Once they get the sample back to the lab they pour it in a tray and let it sit in an incubator for 24 hours to see if anything grows.

“We take it from the incubator, put it in this black light box, and then we read, count the vials that are irradiated,” said Carlson.

And if too many of those vials are lit up that means the water might not be safe. And the riverkeeper could put out a water quality alert.

“After a heavy rain all of the stuff that’s on the roadways and in people’s yards just washes into the water, and the storm drain, and it’s normal to see a spike in E. Coli after heavy rain...absolutely normal,” he said.

Carlson says they’re the only ones regularly checking water quality in the river but if they see something they’ll work with the local government.

“They rely on us to kind of be the eyes and the ears of some issues going on. When there’s potential flooding, when there’s a spike in E. Coli, or something like blue green algae,” he said.

Carlson says there’s no need to panic. But if you do go swimming this weekend Be careful if you have an open wound, wash yourself after going in the water, and also don’t drink the water.

MORE: | Storm raises levels of unsafe bacteria in Augusta-area waterways

