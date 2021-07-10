Advertisement

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

