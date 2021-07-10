Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area are also barring fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections.

Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. They make up the overwhelming majority of Olympic venues. Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan has also decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern island of Hokkaido which will hold soccer games without fans. Fans from abroad were banned months ago.

A few other events being held in the outlying prefectures of Miyagi, Shizuoka and Ibaraki will go ahead with limited spectators.

