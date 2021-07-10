Advertisement

Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the women's singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Wimbledon championship for her second Grand Slam title.

The top-seeded Barty took the first 14 points of the final and then held off a comeback to beat eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday. Barty is the first Australian woman to win the singles trophy at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. Barty was the junior champion at Wimbledon a decade ago, then left the tennis tour for nearly two years in 2014 because of burnout.

But she returned to tennis and now adds this title to her triumph at the 2019 French Open.

