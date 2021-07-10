Advertisement

Realmuto to start at C for NL, Merrifield and Anderson added

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced by Major League Baseball. Molina was elected on the players’ ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip. Molina said later Saturday that he will also skip the All-Star Game to rest.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot.

