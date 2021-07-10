Advertisement

Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0.

Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI. The 37-year-old Morton struck out seven and walked two. Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.

