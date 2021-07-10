Advertisement

McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

Rory McIlroy, Pro Golfer
Rory McIlroy, Pro Golfer
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner’s golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron.

It wasn’t long before the interloper, who smelled of alcohol according to McIlroy’s playing partner, Jon Rahm, was ejected from the tournament. McIlroy didn’t last much longer. After an even-par round of 71, McIlroy missed the cut at the European Tour event and will be making an earlier-than-planned journey to the south of England for next week’s British Open.

The leaders by a stroke are Rahm, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Jack Senior at 11 under.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
Suspect named in slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison
Aiken crime
Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects
3 injured in Aiken County shooting; deputies have no suspects
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball...
Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins
Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere
Marathon Classic
Hataoka keeps Marathon LPGA Classic with late birdie burst
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee...
‘He loves to win’: Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal
Trevor Bauer cancels interview after question over Twitter meltdown
Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB