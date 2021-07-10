Advertisement

Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Luke List is the 36-hole leader in the John Deere Classic after a barrage of birdies.

List made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch. That led to a 63 and a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at TPC Deere Run. It was a simple strategy for List. He says birdies are set up by hitting in the fairway. And he only missed one fairway. List is feeling good on and off the course. He missed the last two weeks as his newborn son was hospitalized with a respiratory virus. All is well at home. So his golf.

