Human remains found in Allendale County; Arrests made in disappearance of Hephzibah man

Allendale County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to a Facebook post made by the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found in a vehicle Friday. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was in Allendale County, and the body will be sent to Coroner Denise Cato for autopsy.

In the same post, the sheriff’s office says three suspects have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Alfonso Green, though they say the body located Friday has not been positively identified. Aubra “AJ” Dunbar Jr., Hezekiah Croney, and an unnamed juvenile have been arrested.

Green was last seen on June 26. His son, 18-year-old Shondell Green, turned himself in a day after his father’s disappearance. He stands accused of killing Eddie Mathis on Ballpark Road, though it’s still unclear if these incidents are related.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released once the body located in Allendale County has been identified, and the investigation is complete.

