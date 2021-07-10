Advertisement

Have you seen her? Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Barechzai, Rangina
Barechzai, Rangina(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Augusta woman.

Deputies say 25-year-old Rangina Barechzai was last seen on July 3rd, 2021 on the 2900 block of Wheeler Road. Barechzai has been diagnosed with several mental conditions.

It is unknown what clothing Rangina Barechzai was last wearing. She is 5′05 in height and 145 pounds.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

