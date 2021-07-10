Advertisement

Hataoka keeps Marathon LPGA Classic with late birdie burst

Marathon Classic
Marathon Classic(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka needed another birdie streak to hang onto the lead Friday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

A day after making six straight birdies in an opening 10-under 61, the 22-year-old Japanese player had four in a row on Nos. 14-17 to salvage a 69. Her lead was cut from four to two strokes, with American Mina Harigae second after her second straight bogey-free 66. Hataoka had a 12-under 130 total at Highland Meadows. The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club. The 31-year-old Harigae is winless on the LPGA Tour.

Fellow U.S. players Alison Lee and Elizabeth Szokol each shot 66 to get to 9 under.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
Suspect named in slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison
Aiken crime
Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects
3 injured in Aiken County shooting; deputies have no suspects
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball...
Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins
Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee...
‘He loves to win’: Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal
Trevor Bauer cancels interview after question over Twitter meltdown
Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB