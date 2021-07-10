Hataoka keeps Marathon LPGA Classic with late birdie burst

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka needed another birdie streak to hang onto the lead Friday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

A day after making six straight birdies in an opening 10-under 61, the 22-year-old Japanese player had four in a row on Nos. 14-17 to salvage a 69. Her lead was cut from four to two strokes, with American Mina Harigae second after her second straight bogey-free 66. Hataoka had a 12-under 130 total at Highland Meadows. The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club. The 31-year-old Harigae is winless on the LPGA Tour.

Fellow U.S. players Alison Lee and Elizabeth Szokol each shot 66 to get to 9 under.

